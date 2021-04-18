James A. "Jim" Clelan, 86, of Newville passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle.
He was born December 3, 1934 in Carlisle to the late Ernest and Olive (Harper) Clelan.
Jim enjoyed hunting and taking trips to Lake Raystown to boat and camp. He was a member of the NRA and BPO Elks Lodge #2257, Camp Hill. Jim worked a long, rewarding career in construction. He was first employed by Reisinger Brothers and later worked for RS Mowery and Sons for more than 30 years, including serving as a project superintendent from 1986 until 2009. Jim was a part time farmer who cared for his farm and helped his son with his. He raised his Palomino Colt Rex and looked forward to taking him trail riding or to horse shows.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Katherine B. Clelan of Newville; two children, Sharon K. Myers of Carlisle and Greg D. (wife Sheree) Clelan of Newville; four grandsons; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Margaret (husband Charles) Klinger of Trenton, MI; and one brother, E. Richard (wife Joyce) Clelan of Carlisle.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow the private service at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the funeral home. As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance. The service can be viewed by visiting www.youtube.com and searching for Clelan Service Hoffman on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. or later.