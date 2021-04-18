James A. "Jim" Clelan, 86, of Newville passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle.

He was born December 3, 1934 in Carlisle to the late Ernest and Olive (Harper) Clelan.

Jim enjoyed hunting and taking trips to Lake Raystown to boat and camp. He was a member of the NRA and BPO Elks Lodge #2257, Camp Hill. Jim worked a long, rewarding career in construction. He was first employed by Reisinger Brothers and later worked for RS Mowery and Sons for more than 30 years, including serving as a project superintendent from 1986 until 2009. Jim was a part time farmer who cared for his farm and helped his son with his. He raised his Palomino Colt Rex and looked forward to taking him trail riding or to horse shows.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Katherine B. Clelan of Newville; two children, Sharon K. Myers of Carlisle and Greg D. (wife Sheree) Clelan of Newville; four grandsons; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Margaret (husband Charles) Klinger of Trenton, MI; and one brother, E. Richard (wife Joyce) Clelan of Carlisle.