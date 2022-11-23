James A. Eldridge, Sr.

July 26, 1947- November 16, 2022

James A. Eldridge, Sr. of Carlisle, age 75, passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 16, 2022. Born on July 26, 1947 to the late Roy and Jean (Campbell) Eldridge of Center Ossipee, NH, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Nancy M. (Shearer) Eldridge who died in 2016; four siblings: Chet Eldridge, Elaine Clancy, George Eldridge and Steve Eldridge; a nephew, Matt Eldridge and a niece, Jessica Nelson.

Jim is survived by his three children: Jennifer Nori, James (Melissa) Eldridge, Jr., and Kimberly (Bradley) Adams, all of Carlisle; eight grandchildren: Hannah Nori, Garrett Nori, William, Bruce, Remi, Peyton, Brantley and Waylon; three siblings: Gloria (Peter) Hoag of Sandwich, NH, Michael (Cheryl) Eldridge of Effingham, NH, and Ruthann (Barry) Nelson of Ossipee, NH; many nieces and nephews; and a "brother from another mother" Ron (Ruthie) Shughart of Carlisle.

Upon completion of high school, Jim proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard. While serving, Jim earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device. He volunteered to extend his enlistment by four months to serve during the Vietnam War. While serving, Jim worked in firefighting and gun mount operations.

Upon completion of his service, Jim was a logger in New Hampshire, worked in construction and drove trucks. He retired from OvernightPS in 2012 after approximately 23 years. He enjoyed fishing, lottery tickets, Westerns, his cowboy boots, and frequenting the Fairground Diner in Carlisle. He was passionate about motorcycles (Harley Davidson, of course) and was a member of the Motorcycle Riders Club of America. Jim was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

A Gathering of Friends will be held Monday, November 28 from 11 AM to 1 PM in the chapel of Nickel Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc. in Loysville. The Memorial Service will immediately follow the Gathering of Friends at 1 PM, officiated by Pastor Rafe Sanderson. Inurnment, with military honors, will be held at Restland Cemetery. If you have any pictures of Jim, please bring them along to the Gathering of Friends. The family requests that you add your photo to the provided empty photo board for family and friends to enjoy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society online at https:/donate3.cancer.org or by calling 800-227-2345.

Arrangements entrusted to Nickel Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc.