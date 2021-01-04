James A. Baker, 78, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 in his residence. He was born in Shickshinney on May 9, 1942 to the late Alfred G. and Susan M. (Hunter) Baker.

James worked as a driver for UPS Freight and Overnight Trucking. He was a member of the Mt. Holly Springs American Legion Post 674 and he was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Clara J. (Winter) Baker; children, Martha Wolfenbarger of Dry Ridge, KY and Donna Kuykendall of Chambersburg; grandchildren, Brandi Todd of New Bloomfield and Jacob Wolfenbarger of Dry Ridge, KY; and 4 great-grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his grandson, James Kuykendall III and his siblings.

A public visitation will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Mandated COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.