Jacqueline I. Lebo

Jacqueline I. (Cressler) Lebo, 83, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital.
She was born March 17, 1937 in Shippensburg to the late William Albert and Mildred Rosa (Shoap) Cressler and was the widow of Charles L. Lebo Jr. to who she had been married for 56 years.
Jacqueline was a 1955 graduate of Carlisle High School. In her younger years she worked numerous jobs before focusing all of her attention on raising her two loving sons and taking care of her husband and their homestead. She was a member of the former First United Methodist Church for most of her life. Currently she had been attending Grace Baptist Church where she was baptized in 2018. Her walk of faith included much prayer and study of the Bible, cover to cover, multiple times. Jacqueline loved to read and to play cards with friends and family. She also enjoyed bowling and traveling and would sometimes combine the two when going to tournaments with the ladies.
She is survived by her two loving sons, Michael W. (wife Ellen) Lebo of North Carolina and Tony Lebo of Carlisle; one sister, June Sanders of Carlisle; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Jacqueline was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Richard Cressler and one sister, Dorothy Fitzpatrick.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Westminster Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 777 West North Street Carlisle, PA 17013.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
