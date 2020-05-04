Jacqueline I. Lebo

Jacqueline was a 1955 graduate of Carlisle High School. In her younger years she worked numerous jobs before focusing all of her attention on raising her two loving sons and taking care of her husband and their homestead. She was a member of the former First United Methodist Church for most of her life. Currently she had been attending Grace Baptist Church where she was baptized in 2018. Her walk of faith included much prayer and study of the Bible, cover to cover, multiple times. Jacqueline loved to read and to play cards with friends and family. She also enjoyed bowling and traveling and would sometimes combine the two when going to tournaments with the ladies.