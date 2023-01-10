Jackie A Bream

October 29, 1942- January 08, 2023

Jackie A. Bream, 80, of Newville, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in her residence. She was born October 29, 1942, in Ohio to the late Paul and Ruth (Garverick) Finical.

Jackie worked as a crystal tester for Erie Frequencies.

Surviving is her husband, Gerald Bream of Newville; children, Sherri (Mark) Becker of Shippensburg and Clarence (Sarah) Oyler of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Sabrina, Paul, Gabrielle, Jennifer, Kira, and Kristina; and brother, Bill Finical. Jackie was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimmi Carvalho and grandchildren, Brixton and Eric; and three sisters.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.