Jack R. Arthurs, age 98, of Butler, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 while under the care of Newhaven Court at Clearview.

Born July 10, 1922 in Brookville, PA, he was the son of the late Fred Arthurs and Beulah Vandervort Arthurs.

Jack proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. He was the Democratic Representative from the 11th District for the PA House of Representatives from 1971 until 1978. He retired from United Telephone, where he worked in the public relations department.

Jack was a Past Master of Butler Lodge # 272 F&AM and was a member of the A.A.S.R. Valley of New Castle and the Syria Shrine. Jack was also a member of the North Main Street Church of God in Butler. He served many local charities and organizations and was formerly on the Board of Slippery Rock University. When he was younger, he enjoyed radio-controlled airplanes, playing golf, and travelling and entertaining with his wife, Jane. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his good friends and caretakers, Carl and Sandy Hilderbrand, and Joe and Pat Green.