Jack Laverne Kuhn, 78, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Mt. Holly Springs on August 22, 1942, to the late Charles and Gladys Ella (Chronister) Kuhn.

Jack was a graduate of Carlisle High School. He proudly served in the National Guard and worked as a plumber pipe fitter at Herre Bros under Union Local 520. He built racecars and maintained motors for Larry Jackson and had multiple wins with him. Jack loved camping, hunting and was a super sportsman race fan.

Surviving is his loving wife, Melva (Wilson) Kuhn; children, Jack L Kuhn Jr. (Susan) of Carlisle, and Tammy L. Marcin (Joseph) of Camp Hill; grandchildren, Zachary (Kelly) of Mohnton and Ethan James Marcin of Camp Hill; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nora, and Judah Kuhn. Also surviving are his brothers, Kenneth Kuhn of Memphis, TN, Paul Kuhn of Mt. Holly Springs, and his sister, Audrey Jury (Richard) of Mt. Holly Springs. Jack was preceded in death by two children, Tracy Lynn Kuhn, and Kim Louise Kuhn; and two brothers, Charles Kuhn and Robert Kuhn.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Randall Zook officiating. A viewing will be held Monday, July 26, 2021, at 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory. A viewing will also be held at 10:00 AM until time of service on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Burial will be held at Opossum Hill Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.