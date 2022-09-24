Jack K. Sunday
May 27, 1927 - September 21, 2022
Jack K. Sunday, 95, of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 27, 1927, in Carlisle and was a son of the late Edgar L. Sunday and Maud (Brindle) Sunday.
Jack attended Carlisle High School and classes at Penn State University for dairy and horticulture. He was a life-time dairy and crop farmer in Middlesex Twp. Jack was a member of Middlesex United Methodist Church since 1943 where he served as Chairman of Finance for 30 years, was chairman of the building committee and sat on the Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Board of Directors with the former Financial Trust Co., Carlisle for 23 years. Jack was involved with the Dairy Herd Improvement Association, Cumberland County Holstein Association, and the Dairy Shrine of America. He was State director of the PA Holstein Association and active in the All-American Dairy Show. Jack served as a member of the Cumberland Valley School Board and the Letort Authority.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years Jeanne (Nelson) Sunday, his children, Stephen (Judy) Sunday of Carlisle, Sabrina Sunday of Carlisle and Michael R. Sunday of Mechanicsburg, grandchildren, Mark E. (Danielle) Sunday and Rachel L. Sunday and great grandchild Max S. Sunday. Jack was preceded in death by a brother Lee R. Sunday.
Jack loved his family, Church, and farm where he resided his entire life.
Private services and burial will be held at the Letort Cemetery in Middlesex Twp. with Rev. Rachel Wong officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Middlesex United Methodist Church, 118 N. Middlesex Road, Carlisle, PA 17013. Please visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.