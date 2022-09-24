Jack K. Sunday

Jack attended Carlisle High School and classes at Penn State University for dairy and horticulture. He was a life-time dairy and crop farmer in Middlesex Twp. Jack was a member of Middlesex United Methodist Church since 1943 where he served as Chairman of Finance for 30 years, was chairman of the building committee and sat on the Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Board of Directors with the former Financial Trust Co., Carlisle for 23 years. Jack was involved with the Dairy Herd Improvement Association, Cumberland County Holstein Association, and the Dairy Shrine of America. He was State director of the PA Holstein Association and active in the All-American Dairy Show. Jack served as a member of the Cumberland Valley School Board and the Letort Authority.