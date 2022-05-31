Jack Adren Mathna

January 25, 1944- May 03, 2022

Jack Adren Mathna, age 78 passed away on May 3, 2022.

He retired from the Cobb County Fire Department after 25 years. Jack also served in the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Linda Lucille Mathna; sister, Joann Mathna; sister, Martha Varner; Mother, Daisy Strayer Mathna; Father, Merle Mathna.

Jack is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Adren and Tiffany Mathna; daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Mark Bishop; sister, Janet Ingram; brother, Richard Mathna; brother, Gary Mathna; grandchildren, Megan, Hannah, Dakota, Adrianna, Jackson and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Mt Holly Church of God, 602 McLand Drive, Mt Holly springs, PA. 17065. The family will receive visitors from 1-2. Service to follow at 2pm.