Jacalyn B. Knisely

Jackie graduated in 1973 from Spotsylvania Senior High School, Virginia, where she excelled in basketball and was selected as the homecoming Queen during her senior year. She most recently worked with Cherub Montessori Center in Boiling Springs. She enjoyed working in childcare. Jackie was also a private caregiver for children and worked at military bases including Ft. Huachua, AZ in Educational Support. Jackie had many friends which she kept up with until her death. Her main love in life was riding horses. Her first horse "Shenandoah" was her best buddy and they showed and won in many, many Open Jumper Hunter class competitions. She also showed in competition for the Shrivers and Kennedy families as a highly competitive and well recognized person for her craft.