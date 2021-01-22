Jacalyn B. Knisely

Jacalyn B. "Jackie" Knisely, 66, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore. She was born on June 4, 1954 in Charlottesville Virginia and was a daughter of the late Bass E. Beasley, Sr. and Frances Marie Beasley.
Jackie graduated in 1973 from Spotsylvania Senior High School, Virginia, where she excelled in basketball and was selected as the homecoming Queen during her senior year. She most recently worked with Cherub Montessori Center in Boiling Springs. She enjoyed working in childcare. Jackie was also a private caregiver for children and worked at military bases including Ft. Huachua, AZ in Educational Support. Jackie had many friends which she kept up with until her death. Her main love in life was riding horses. Her first horse "Shenandoah" was her best buddy and they showed and won in many, many Open Jumper Hunter class competitions. She also showed in competition for the Shrivers and Kennedy families as a highly competitive and well recognized person for her craft.
She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Stephen E. Knisely, two sons, Major Christopher S. Brock, USMC and his wife Ireen of Salt Lake City, UT and Joshua D. Brock and his fiancé Emily Caldis of Hereford, AZ, two stepdaughters, Alyssa H. Holstay and her husband, Major Ryan C. Holstay, PA Army National Guard of Carlisle and Ashley H. Satkovich and her husband Michael of Carlisle, one sister Sharon (husband, Norman) Spencer, one brother Bass (wife, Robyn) Beasley, Jr., one step-sister Marsha (husband, Jerome) Freeman, four grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, her horse "Cal" and her dog "Katie". Jackie was preceded in death by one sister Debra Lewis and one nephew Cory Dunnington.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Jackie's life with family and friends. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.