J. Wolford Herman, Jr.

March 22, 1929 - July 17, 2023

J. Wolford Herman, Jr., 94, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at UPMC Carlisle with loving family by his side.

He is survived by his daughters Gayle Rich (and her husband Don), of York, and Kathy O'Donnell (and her husband Jack), of Carlisle; his former daughter-in-law Constance Herman (Phillipy) of Carlisle, his sister-in-law Nancy Owens, of Rochester, NY, 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Ruth, in March of 2021, and his son Gary W. Herman, 59, who died in January, 2021.

There will be a viewing on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Friends are welcome at Wolford's funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Faith Chapel of Carlisle, 1453 Holly Pike, Carlisle, PA 17015 with a viewing from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Michael Mayer will officiate. Graveside service with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard to follow at Longsdorf Cemetery, 200 N. Locust Point Rd., New Kingstown, PA 17072. Memorial contributions in Wolford's honor may be made to Faith Chapel of Carlisle. www.EwingBrothers.com.