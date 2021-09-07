J. Wilson Dougherty, 100, of Carlisle, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Church of God Home-Independent Living Center, Carlisle.

Born on September 12, 1920, in Tuscarora Township, Juniata County, he was a son of the late Thomas and Annie (Kunkle) Dougherty. On July 29, 1944, he married his late wife, Hazel M. (Gibbons) Dougherty, with whom he was blessed to share more than 72 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on September 10, 2016.

Surviving are his children, Barry Dougherty and his wife Barbara, of Hummelstown, Kathy Swartz and her husband Larry, of Gardners, Linda Shover and her husband Tom, of Carlisle, a daughter-in-law, Fern Dougherty, of Loysville; 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, John W. Dougherty, a grandson, Steven Swartz and 2 brothers, James B. Dougherty and William L. Dougherty making him the last of his generation.

Mr. Dougherty was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mifflintown.