J. Reginald S. Oram
Oct. 30, 1937 - Sept. 12, 2023
J. Reginald "Reg" S. Oram, age 85, of Mechanicsburg, PA, and formerly of Berwick, PA, died at home on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Reg was born on Saturday, October 30, 1937, in Berwick, to the late Stephen Oram and Regina Veronica (Senderovitz) Oram. Reg was the widower of Fern Mackes Oram, his wife of 56 years, whom he married at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church Carlisle PA, on March 4, 1967, and who died on June 9, 2023.
Reg graduated from Berwick High School Class of 1955, and from the Dickinson College Eastern Michigan, Class of 1959. Reg served in the United States Army from 1961 until 1963 at the U.S. Army Armor Center and School, Fort Knox KY. His rank at discharge was Specialist 4. Reg served the people of Pennsylvania as a Fiscal Analyst for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Office of Highway Safety from 1964 until 1995. Reg was an original member of Saint Katherine Drexel Catholic Church. He served as an altar boy at the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Berwick, PA. Reg coached youth sports, basketball, baseball, girls and boys soccer in Carlisle, Harrisburg, Hampden Township, and Mechanicsburg from his undergraduate college days until retirement. Reg taught CCD religious education at St. Joseph's Parish in Mechanicsburg. He also taught religious education instruction for the Boy Scouts of America Troop 195 Mechanicsburg. Reg was a proud member of PennDOT Thursday Night Twilight Golf League from 1964 until 2018. Reg served as a Tournament Marshal LPGA Ladies Keystone Open 1975 and 1976. He was a longtime volunteer with the Mechanicsburg Area Meals on Wheels and a founding volunteer of the Mechanicsburg Museum Association. He worked closely with his loving and loved wife, Fern, from the refurbishment of the Station Master's House to the opening of the Frankenberger Tavern. Reg cheered and muttered at every game of the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles; and muttered at every game of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76ers in his retirement. If anyone needed an ear to listen, Reg would offer a chair. He was a loving friend, family member, father and truly, a loving husband.
Reg is survived by his two children: John R. S. Oram of Philadelphia; and Jennifer R. Oram of Albuquerque, NM; as well as numerous cousins and family throughout the United States.
All are welcome to join Reg's family at viewing on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m. all at Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 1 Peter Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA, 17050; with Father Kenneth G. Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Mechanicsburg. Reg's family invites everyone to join them for a time of food and fellowship at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 1 Peter Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA, 17050 (https:////www.skdparish.com//); or Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, (https:////www.flight93friends.org//).
Reg's family has entrusted his care to Buhrig Funeral & Cremation in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421.