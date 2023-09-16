Reg graduated from Berwick High School Class of 1955, and from the Dickinson College Eastern Michigan, Class of 1959. Reg served in the United States Army from 1961 until 1963 at the U.S. Army Armor Center and School, Fort Knox KY. His rank at discharge was Specialist 4. Reg served the people of Pennsylvania as a Fiscal Analyst for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Office of Highway Safety from 1964 until 1995. Reg was an original member of Saint Katherine Drexel Catholic Church. He served as an altar boy at the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Berwick, PA. Reg coached youth sports, basketball, baseball, girls and boys soccer in Carlisle, Harrisburg, Hampden Township, and Mechanicsburg from his undergraduate college days until retirement. Reg taught CCD religious education at St. Joseph's Parish in Mechanicsburg. He also taught religious education instruction for the Boy Scouts of America Troop 195 Mechanicsburg. Reg was a proud member of PennDOT Thursday Night Twilight Golf League from 1964 until 2018. Reg served as a Tournament Marshal LPGA Ladies Keystone Open 1975 and 1976. He was a longtime volunteer with the Mechanicsburg Area Meals on Wheels and a founding volunteer of the Mechanicsburg Museum Association. He worked closely with his loving and loved wife, Fern, from the refurbishment of the Station Master's House to the opening of the Frankenberger Tavern. Reg cheered and muttered at every game of the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles; and muttered at every game of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76ers in his retirement. If anyone needed an ear to listen, Reg would offer a chair. He was a loving friend, family member, father and truly, a loving husband.