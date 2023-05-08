J. Paul Strock

October 31, 1927- May 05, 2023

J. Paul Strock, age 95, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at West Shore Hospital. Born October 31, 1927 in Mechanicsburg, he was the son of the late G. Weir and Rhoda (Enck) Strock.

Paul served briefly in the Army at the end of World War II and was a proud alumnus of Penn State University. After spending his early years on the family farm, he purchased his own dairy farm in 1959 and successfully worked it for 62 years. He was honored to be named a Pennsylvania Master Farmer in 1970. Paul also received many awards for milk production and he was active in numerous agricultural associations. In addition to his longtime dedication to the farm, Paul was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church.

Surviving is his loving wife of 70 years, Vera Lorraine (Gutshall) Strock. He is also survived by his three daughters: Patricia Noggle and husband Corey, Kathy McAfee and husband Darwin, and Barbara Strock; his two grandchildren, Chelsea and Tristan Noggle; his two great-grandchildren, Sage and Alder Schultz; as well as his sister, Mary Rook and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Clyde, Ralph, Martha McMillen, Anna, George, Robert, and Clair.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 16 at Strock's Catering Barn, 729 Williams Grove Road, Mechanicsburg, where there will be a visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Burial will take place privately in Chestnut Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202.

