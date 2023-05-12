J. Marie Frey

February 13, 1939- May 07, 2023

J. Marie Frey, age 84, of Carlisle, PA passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Born February 13, 1939 in Lurgan Twp., PA the daughter of the late Oscar R. and Esther J. Myers.

Marie was an avid reader and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles. She was athletic while walking at the mall with a close knit group of friends. Marie was a devout Christian.

Along with her parents, Marie was preceded in death by siblings: Oscar R. Myers, Robert L. Myers, Thomas K. Myers, Billie A. Myers, Richard L. Myers, Letha E. Leedy, and J. Jack Myers.

Surviving are a son: Lance Frey. Siblings: Jane Arlene McDole, Betty A. Graham, and Rodney L. Myers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The National Autistic Society.