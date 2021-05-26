J. Glenn Glesner, 81, of Newville passed away Monday May 24, 2021 in Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home Carlisle.

He was born August 4, 1939 in West Pennsboro Township, a son of John O. and Pearl V. Derr Glesner.

Mr. Glesner was a retired dairy Farmer, he had also been a road worker for North Newton Township. He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Newville where he had served as an elder, and taught Sunday school. He had also been a North Newton Township Supervisor. Was a member of the Newville Lions Club, was a member of the PA Farm Bureau and Association and had been a past president, and Williams Grove Historic Steam Engine association.

Glenn is survived by his wife Hope E. Cohick Glesner, two sons Ronald G. Glesner, and Samuel J. Glesner and his wife Lori, two daughters Janice E. Glesner, and Joann H. Clugston and her husband Jonathan; five grandchildren Meghan, Becca, Nathan, Maggie, and Michael; and two great-granddaughters Kaylee and Charlee.

A visitation will be held Friday June 11, 2021 from 7 to 9 PM in the First United Presbyterian Church Newville, and Saturday June 12th from 1-2 PM. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the church with the Rev. Vernon Gauthier officiating. Burial will be held in the Newville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to First United Presbyterian Church 111 W. Big Spring Ave. or Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home 1000 W. South St. Carlisle, PA 17013.