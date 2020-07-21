× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

J. Elvin Miller, 80, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 15, 1940 in Lancaster County to the late Abner R. and Alma E. (Haines) Miller.

J. was a retired truck driver who drove for many companies including: Tank Truck Rental, Capital Products, William Getz Trucking and Your Way Transportation. He was a member of Eagles Aerie 1299 Carlisle, liked crossword puzzles and word searches, gardening and mowing his lawn.

J. is survived by his loving wife, Shirley (Romberger) Miller; nine children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two stepchildren; and two step-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Veryl A. Miller (Carol) of Leola, Donna A. Lapham (Richard) of Lancaster, David Thomas Miller (Denise) of Keymar, MD and Glenn R. Diggin (Terrie) of Wellington, NV. He was predeceased by his sisters, Lola Darlene Sweigert and Linda Diane Hollinger.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Randall Zook officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM. Entombment will be in the Rolling Green Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome@aol.com for condolences to the family.