Ivetta Mae Neidigh

August 07, 1933- August 29, 2022

Ivetta (Johnson) Neidigh, age 89 of Blain, gained her angel wings on August 29, 2022. Born at home on August 7, 1933 to the late Vincent Johnson and Myrtle (Weibley) Barnes of Ickesburg, she is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Riley Neidigh. In addition to her husband, Ivetta is survived by her three children: Rhonda (Dan) Haas of Elliottsburg, Renee (Leon) Hoke of Shippensburg, and Robert (Pam) Neidigh of Blain; eleven grandchildren: Roscoe Neidigh of New Bloomfield, Dustin (Brooke) Haas of Elliottsburg, Danielle (Dave) Hull of Carlisle, Jeffrey (Brittany) Hoke of Shippensburg, Jordan (Kendra) Hoke of Shippensburg, Jordan (Cynthia) Peck of Roxbury, Brianna (Josh) Boos of Upper Strasburg, Angela (Tyler) Hoke of Fayetteville, Ronald Neidigh of Blain, Alyssa Neidigh of Blain, and Lenoree (Brett) Hoke of Shippensburg; and six great grandchildren: Axel, Adalia, Ace, Jaxon, Deacon, and Delaney; and Ivetta's sister, Joanne (Dale) Fritz of Ickesburg. In addition to her parents, Ivetta is preceded in death by her son, Ronald Neidigh, her stepfather Roscoe Barnes, and her great granddaughter, Amara. Ivetta was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She always put family first and was generous, giving and loving.

Ivetta and Riley faithfully raised their handicapped grandson Roscoe for 26 years until he moved into a group home. In addition to raising a family and running a household, Ivetta worked as a secretary at the Blain Elementary School in the West Perry School District until she retired in 1995. She was a very active member of Zion United Church of Christ in Blain, where she passionately served in the music ministry for over 35 years as the pianist, organist, and choir director. She shared her musical passion with the community as the founder of the Blain Cantata and teacher of piano lessons. She was also a Girl Scout leader for some years. Ivetta was a loving and sweet woman. Her family (and the rest of the world) will miss her dearly!

The evening viewing for Ivetta will be held on Thursday, September 1 from 6 to 8 PM in the newly renovated chapel of Nickel Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home in Loysville. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 2 at 10 AM at Zion United Church of Christ in Blain, with Pastor Don Funk officiating. There will be an hour viewing prior to the funeral (9 - 10 AM) at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service at Blain Cemetery. Ivetta requested any donations be made to Zion United Church of Christ, 24 W. Main Street, Blain, PA 17006.

