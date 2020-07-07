Ivan E. Beachy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ivan Beachy, M.D., 85, of Carlisle died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home. He was born in Springs, PA on September 26, 1934 the third of six children to Joel and Annie (Hershberger) Beachy. He attended schools in his community through the tenth grade, after which he worked on the family farm.

Later he was able to take college courses at Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH and Messiah College, Grantham, PA before graduating from Wheaton College, IL in 1960, and CWRU School of Medicine, in 1964. He did graduate medical training at Harrisburg Hospital, PA, and moved to Carlisle in 1968 to open his medical practice in Obstetrics and Gynecology. His practices were known as Beachy Associates and Carlisle Women's Care. He was affiliated with the Carlisle Hospital Medical Staff on which he served as an officer and on various committees, retiring in 2002.

In the community he was a member of Kiwanis for a number of years, and served on the boards of the United Way and the Stevens Mental Health Center. He was an active member of the former Carlisle Brethren in Christ Church for several decades where he served on boards and committees of the congregation and its denomination. He was actively involved in the relocation of Messiah Home to Messiah Village in Mechanicsburg, PA. At his death he was a member of St John's Episcopal Church on the Square in Carlisle.