Ivan B. Bretzman

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, at 4:00 PM in the Mt. Holly Springs Church of God, 648 McLand Drive #600, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese and Pastor Daniel Murray officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Holly Springs Church of God or Citizens Fire Co. 100 Chestnut Street, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit https:/www.mthollycog.org/ to watch the services live. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.