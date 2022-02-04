Isabella M. Anderson, 89, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Claremont Nursing Home. She was born on July 13, 1932, in Cresaptown, MD and was a daughter of the late Floyd Shreffler and Evelyn (Cortney) Shreffler and was the widow of Ronald Freeman and Carl "Andy" Anderson. Isabella graduated from Boiling Springs High School. She formerly worked for Sheaffer Trucking, Minerva Yarn and Andy Anderson's Auto Sales. Isabella loved her grandchildren. She is survived by one son Quay (wife Kim) Freeman of Long Beach, CA, two daughters, Mona (husband Robert) Sherman of Carlisle and Pamela (husband David) Wert of Carlisle, two sisters, Doris Handshew of Newville and Charlotte Henery of Salem, WV, one brother, Floyd Cox of Newville, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Chaplain Ed Rabenstein officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Pkwy., #110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.