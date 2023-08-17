Isabel Hockensmith

Nov. 28, 1927 - Aug. 13, 2023

NEWVILLE - Isabel (Hurley) Hockensmith, age 95, of Newville, passed away August 13, 2023, at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born November 28, 1927 in Carlisle to the late Elmer and Anna (Halter) Hurley. She was widowed by her husband, Robert A. Hockensmith, who died on May 3, 2007.

She loved old country music and would sing along with the radio all day long. Isabel had a small farmette and loved cutting the grass.

Isabel is survived by her daughters, Anna Myers and husband, John and Shirley Armold; son, John Hockensmith and wife, Sandy; eight grandchildren; one step-granddaughter and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother and 11 sisters.

Professional services have been entrusted to Egger Funeral Home, 15 Big Spring Avenue, Newville, PA 17241. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Randall L. Zook will officiate the funeral. Isabel will be laid to rest at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit EggerFuneralHome.com.