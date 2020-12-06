Irwin "Irv" L. Fanus

Irwin Lee "Irv" Fanus, 84, of Carlisle passed away on December 4 ,2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Carlisle. He was born on January 18, 1936 in Gardners to the late Grant and Pearl (Myers) Fanus.

Irv graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1956 and attended the University of Richmond, Virginia on a football scholarship. He played semi-pro football for the Cumberland Colts for several years and announced high school football for many years at Boiling Springs High School. He was the owner and operator of Irv's Lunch Box and Irv's Carriage Rides. His biggest enjoyment was his horses and playing Santa each Christmas. Irv cherished time spent with his family. He attended the First United Methodist Church of Carlisle and was a member of the Eagles in Carlisle.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha Kay (Bretz) Fanus, of Carlisle; two daughters, Lisa (husband, Jerry) Thrush of Lancaster and Tammy (husband, Steve) Adams of Carlisle; one brother Jack Fanus of Mt. Holly Springs and one sister Patty Stibitz of Dillsburg; three grandchildren, Heidi Thrush Kling, Jeremy Thrush and Rachel Tichnell; two great-grandchildren, Jakob and Emma and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Lori Lynn Fanus.

A private graveside service will be held in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery with Pastor Mira Hewlett officiating. Memorial contributions to help with funeral expenses may be made to Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.