Irene H. Cromer, 97, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Thornwald Home. She was born August 28, 1924, in Staunton, VA to the late Clearance E. and Bessie E. (Woods) Johnson.

She worked for the former C.H. Masland Co. during WW II and was also previously employed by the former McCoy's Electronics and JC Penny. Irene also had owned and operated Irene's Beauty Shop and was a member of Lighthouse Church of God in Carlisle where she very much enjoyed making bread and cheesecake for the church bake sales. She also was a member of the Salvation Army often enjoying lunch with friends, playing bingo and Wii bowling. Most of all Irene loved her family cherished the time she was able to spend with all of them.

Irene is survived by daughters Shirley A. Wagner and her husband Barney and Caroline I. Morrison and her husband Barry both of Carlisle; grandchildren Bryan, Kenneth, Cory, Lori, Angie, Sally and Jenny; great-grandchildren Nick, Kyle, Lane, Josh, Jenna, Kayla, Hunter, Chelsea, Abby, and Gretchen; great-great granddaughter Audrey; great-great grandson Isaiah. She was preceded in death by her great grandson Kenny and sisters Virginia Rupp and Dorothy Benner.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10:00AM until service time. Interment will be in Westminster Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Church of God, 910 Cavalry Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.