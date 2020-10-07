Irene A. Wilt, age 90, of Carlisle, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in 1930 in New Bloomfield, she was the daughter of the late Thomas W. and Pearl E. (Weldon) Owen.

Irene was a graduate of New Bloomfield High School and she had worked for the Commonwealth of PA, Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, and Mohler's Insurance Agency in Mechancisburg. She was an active member of Young's United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and was passionate about supporting missions. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women, having served as past president in her local church as well as having served in different capacities within the UMW conference.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvery G. Wilt in 2018 and by her siblings, Beatrice Hartman, Pauline Adams, Wilmont Owen, and Rosella Fetterhoff. Surviving is her daughter, Wanda E. Lee and husband Wes of Rock Hill, SC; her son, Marshall G. Wilt and wife Lisa of Mechanicsburg; three grandchildren, Angela Lutz and husband Matthew of Boone, NC, Zachary Wilt and wife Amy of Dillsburg, and Jenna Haas and husband Wayne of Etters; four great-grandchildren, Hannah, Judah, and Glorianna Lutz and Jaden Haas; as well as her sister, Catharine O. Sheaffer of New Bloomfield and several nieces and nephews.