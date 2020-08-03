× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Irene A. Hewitt, age 88, formerly of Gardners, passed away peacefully Friday, July 31, 2020 at Paramount Nursing and Rehab in Fayetteville. She was born March 20, 1932 in Mount Holly Springs, PA, the daughter of the late Harry A. and Ella M. (Diven) Rickrode.

Irene worked at Condor-Murphy Dress Factory and Sylvania Shoe Factory in Mt. Holly Springs. She then enjoyed being a child caretaker for many years. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Biglerville. In her spare time, Irene enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, volunteering at the church and going to yard sales. Her family remembers her for her frog collection and for how handy she was around the house.

Irene is survived by daughter, Cheryl E. (Bob) Meyers of Orrtanna; son, Daryl E. (Nabila) Hewitt of Millersburg; three sisters, Glora Sowers of Gardners, Nancy Sollenberger of Mt. Holly and Linda Kuhn of Mt. Holly; four grandchildren, Lori (Joe) Richards of Gardners, Pastor Trisha (Matthew) Guise of York Springs, Christine Hewitt and Rene Hewitt of Millersburg; two great-grandsons, Joshua Brandt and Reed Richards and two step-great-grandsons, Cory and Carter Guise.