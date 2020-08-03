Irene A. Hewitt, age 88, formerly of Gardners, passed away peacefully Friday, July 31, 2020 at Paramount Nursing and Rehab in Fayetteville. She was born March 20, 1932 in Mount Holly Springs, PA, the daughter of the late Harry A. and Ella M. (Diven) Rickrode.
Irene worked at Condor-Murphy Dress Factory and Sylvania Shoe Factory in Mt. Holly Springs. She then enjoyed being a child caretaker for many years. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Biglerville. In her spare time, Irene enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, volunteering at the church and going to yard sales. Her family remembers her for her frog collection and for how handy she was around the house.
Irene is survived by daughter, Cheryl E. (Bob) Meyers of Orrtanna; son, Daryl E. (Nabila) Hewitt of Millersburg; three sisters, Glora Sowers of Gardners, Nancy Sollenberger of Mt. Holly and Linda Kuhn of Mt. Holly; four grandchildren, Lori (Joe) Richards of Gardners, Pastor Trisha (Matthew) Guise of York Springs, Christine Hewitt and Rene Hewitt of Millersburg; two great-grandsons, Joshua Brandt and Reed Richards and two step-great-grandsons, Cory and Carter Guise.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, who passed in May 2015, Dorsey N. Hewitt; sister, Gladys Thomas, four brothers, Harry Rickrode, Jr., Wayne Rickrode, Stanley Rickrode and Steven Rickrode and one great-grandson, Trindal Richards.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 8 at Dugan Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Fanus officiating. A Public Viewing will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. A Procession to Mt. Tabor Cemetery will immediately follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Irene's memory to Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville, PA 17307. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
