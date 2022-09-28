Ioannis "John" K. Pappas

March 20, 1940 - September 27, 2022

Ioannis K. "John" Pappas, 82, of Carlisle, fell asleep unto the Lord on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, surrounded by his family at UPMC Carlisle. He was born on March 20, 1940, in Aggelokastro, Greece and was a son of the late Konstantinos Pappas and Sotiria (Kontou) Pappas.

John is a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Camp Hill. He worked for Kinney Shoe Corporation and retired from the Little John's Family Restaurant in Carlisle.

John is survived by his wife of 55 years Kalliopi (Katsantonis) Pappas, six children, Stella (husband Chris) Hronis of Chambersburg and their children, Angelo (wife Mandy) and Yianni, Konstantine (wife Vaso) of Harrisburg and their son Yianni, Thalia Pappas (husband George) Mitsios of Carlisle and their children, Sakie and Gabriela, Sotiria Pappas (husband Chris) Petsinis of Carlisle and their children, Vasoula, Kalliopi and Athanasia, Anastasia (husband Daniel) Shay of Carlisle and their children, Maria, Kalliopi and Sophia and Georgia Pappas of Harrisburg, two brothers, Dimitrios Pappas and Apostolos Pappas and two sisters, Anthoula Githari and Hristina Tzaneklidi, all of Greece. John was preceded in death by six siblings.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1000 Yverden Dr, Camp Hill, PA 17011, with Rev. Fr. Michael Varvarelis officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity or to his home church in Greece, Agoin Apostolon care of Holy Trinity. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences to the family.