Ingrid M. Deitch, age 61 of Carlisle, died January 8, 2021 at home, following a long battle with cancer. Born October 1, 1959 in Germany, daughter of the late Ludwig and Anneliese Schmitt.

Ingrid loved taking care of her family.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, James E. Deitch; daughters, Jessica Deitch, Newville and Danyell Deitch, Carlisle; grandson, Leland Miller, Carlisle and siblings, Elke Pearce, Klaus Schmitt and Juergen Schmitt, all of Germany.

Viewing will be held from 6 to 9pm, Friday January 15, 2021 and Saturday January 16, 2021 from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am at the Blue Ridge Mennonite Church 2514 Walnut Bottom Road Carlisle, PA 17015.

Ingrid will be laid to rest at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Ingrid may be directed to support cancer research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Ingrid Deitch to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA.

