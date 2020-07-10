Ida L. Showaker

Ida L. Showaker December 25, 1925- July 10, 2020Ida L. Showaker, 94, of Newville, departed this life on the morning of Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Rev. Lester Martin will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be two hours prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to observe the recommendations pertaining to reducing the potential spread of Covid-19; wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing as much as is possible. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friendship Hose Company No. 47 or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.

