Ida Jane Schorsch, 86, of Carlisle and formerly of Maple Shade, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.

She was born July 22, 1935, in Moorestown, NJ to the late Arthur and Sarah (Price) Cox and was the widow of John F. "Jack" Schorsch who passed in 2019.

Ida married her high school sweetheart, Jack, and was a playful and loving wife. She was a faithful sister, a patient mother, a dedicated grandmother, and a loyal friend. She welcomed each stage of her life with enthusiasm and even the hard years never broke her spirit. She was so many things to so many different people because she was always herself. Her humble dreams made up a big life.

She was the first person you'd call with news or worries. She wrote thousands of letters and cards to her friends, her family, and her acquaintances. She prayed as much as she worried (a lot) and loved the Lord as much as she loved her family (a lot). She kept a diary every day until she couldn't hold a pen. She loved hymns, "curly" bears, and all things soft and pink. She baked daily, and her cream puffs and lemon meringue pie are legendary. She was thrifty in laughable ways (like mixing all the leftover wall paints together) so that she could be generous in all others. Ida was goofy, reliable, thoughtful, and spunky; she will be missed every day. Her family rejoices that she is now in Heaven and reunited with Jack.

Ida is survived by two daughters, SaraJane Barto and JoAnn Schorsch; one son, John "Rusty" Schorsch; one daughter in law, Helen Schorsch; one son-in-law, William Barto; seven grandchildren including, Jennette (husband Mike), Andrew (wife Isabelle), Audrey, and Emily (husband Jacob); and seven great-grandchildren, plus one on the way.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, 1921 Ritner Highway Carlisle, PA 17013.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ida to Chapel Pointe Benevolence, 770 South Hanover Street Carlisle, PA 17013 attn: Jonathan Doty.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.