Howard D. Peterman

Howard Douglas Peterman, 83, of Marysville, peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on September 28,2022. He was born July 16, 1939, in Carlisle, PA, and was the son of Raymond and Myrtle (Marr) Peterman,parents whom he deeply cherished. Spending his early years on the farm and later helping with the familybusiness, Peterman Farm Equipment, Howard especially treasured his upbringing: church family at CarlisleBrethren in Christ Church; his classmates at Boiling Springs HS (Class of 1957) and Messiahhippensburg(Class of 1961); and his family, particularly his older twin brothers, Ralph and Roy, and many cousins. For 36years, he happily taught business at East Pennsboro School District (Enola, PA) where he forged countlessbeloved friendships and memories and where he met his beautiful wife of 57 years, Carol (Walsh) Peterman.He loved life and his community in central PA and was involved with numerous local civic organizations andavidly supported local sports. He was a long-time member of the Camp Hill Church of God and valued hisloving church family. Perhaps his most impactful role in life was that of a father, grandfather, son, brother,uncle, and cousin. He abundantly supported, encouraged, and blessed his family in every way. He enjoyedfollowing his grandchildren's endeavors, especially music, and he was a fantastic role model. Howard's senseof humor, cheerful demeanor, generosity, and friendliness with everyone he encountered will be profoundlymissed. Howard is survived by a daughter, Debby (Peterman) Moore; son-in-law, Chris; adoring grandchildren,Autumn, Canyon, and Houston Moore of Newport, PA; step-granddaughter, Ashley Murdoch of Florida; andbrother, Ralph Peterman of Carlisle. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, October 14, at the CampHill Church of God. 123 N 21st St. Camp Hill. Visitation 10 AM, service 11, and meal to follow. Memorialcontributions can be made to Camp Hill Church of God or Homeland Hospice. Arrangements by David MyersFuneral Home, Newport.