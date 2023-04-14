Holly C Hellen

May 23, 1969- April 12, 2023

Holly Christine Hellen, 53, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in her residence surrounded by her family. She was born May 23, 1969, in Baltimore, MD, to the late Edward William and Catherine Marie (Dewitt) Hellen.

Holly was a member of the Carlisle Baptist Church and loved her church family. She loved visiting the beach, going to Ocean City, Maryland, and Connecticut to visit family and friends, every year. Holly enjoyed cleaning other people’s homes, when invited to someone’s residence, she would clean without being asked. Her proudest moment was visiting her granddaughter, Aura, for the first time.

Surviving are her three children, Heather Hellen of Fayetteville, Kaitlyn, and Jensen Munck, both of Connecticut; granddaughter, Aura Lynne Hoffler-Munck; sister, Danielle Garrahan of Carlisle; niece, Rachel Renee Cook and nephew, Peter Joseph Cook II; and great nephew, Pierce Emmett Garrahan Boothe.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Carlisle Baptist Church, 701 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, PA 17013 with Pastor Ed Roman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.