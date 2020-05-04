× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Herbert S. Johnson, age 89 of Carlisle, passed away May 4, 2020 at Church of God Home. Born March 22, 1931 in Dickinson Township, son of the late William L. and Miriam (Weaver) Johnson.

Herbert graduated from Newville High School and retired as an electrician from AMP. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, having served 2 years in the Far East from 1950 to 1952. Herbert was a member of the Masonic Lodge #361 in Newville; the AmVets and the Civil Air Patrol in Newville. He piloted his own aircraft, a 1936 Piper Cub J-3 and loved golf.

Herbert is survived by his children, Deborah Jean Simondi, Steven W. Johnson and Herbert S. Johnson II; 4 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louetta (Piper) Johnson; brothers, Robert L., William S. and Charles E. Johnson and grandson, Eric S. Johnson

A private viewing will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com

