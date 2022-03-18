Henry M. Weeks IV Ph.D.

Henry M. Weeks, Ph.D., (Hank, as he is better known) of Carlisle, PA, unexpectedly died at home on March 13, 2022. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, and attended Solebury School, Solebury, PA. He received his undergraduate degree in 1958 from Lafayette College, where he received the James McKeen Cattell Award in Psychology. He received a master's degree in Clinical Psychology in 1962 and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology in 1963, both from Purdue University, where he was a staff psychologist at the Cass County Guidance Center, and the Logansport State Hospital, where he met his wife.

They moved to California, where he was a licensed psychologist, and a licensed marriage, family and child counselor. He also taught psychology at Modesto Junior College. He was a consulting clinical psychologist for Catholic Social Services, and for Stanislaus County Mental Health Services. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Mid-Valley Behavioral Science Foundation, and maintained a private practice in child psychology, and worked as staff psychologist at Modesto State Hospital. He additionally coordinated the NIMH-HIP Project which helped plan for the closing of the state hospital there.

In 1967 he was licensed in PA and became the Director of Psychological Services at the Harrisburg State Hospital, where he headed the adolescent unit, and received a special assignment to plan and implement the state goals to establish a community hospital mental health facility and to train volunteers for two new community drug abuse clinics. He was consultant to the William Payne Drug Drop-in Center in York, PA, and clinical psychologist for mental health services in Camp Hill, PA, as well as consulting clinical psychologist for Carlisle Counseling Center.

In 1972, he became the program director for the Holy Spirit Community Mental Health Center, starting and initially directing the newly constructed 27-bed facility, while he remained a clinical consultant at Harrisburg State Hospital. The PA Office of Mental Health appointed him director of the training project in mental health administration. He then was named special assistant for legislation and policy for the Department of Public Welfare's Office of Mental Health, where he consulted on pending Mental Health legislation and was responsible for the statewide implementation of the 1976 Mental Health Procedures Act. He then was tapped to oversee the initial stages of implementation in PA of the Federal Nursing Reform Act. He then became Director of Psychological Services at Haverford State Hospital. Additionally, he was a Diplomate of the Board of Psychological Specialties in Clinical Psychology and Neurology.

He was a PA gubernatorial appointee for four consecutive terms to the PA Psychology Licensing Board and was appointed by the governor to the Task Force for Children's Mental Health. He retired from state employment in 2002, when he started as a contract reviewer for Social Security Disability Claims until 2017, when he fully retired.

Since 1969, he has maintained a part-time private practice. He conducted forensic evaluations for criminally charged people for wardens, medical staff, prosecutors, and defense attorneys. He also provided consultations and testimony on competency, diagnosis, and treatment potential of prisoners, as well as doing custody and parental competency cases, and education and vocational evaluations. He was certified by the Biofeedback Certification International Alliance in EEG biofeedback, and he mentored and supervised both psychology and neurotherapy professionals and students, as well taught at Shippensburg College.

He maintained membership in Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards (where he was a Fellow), the American Psychological Association, the Association for Applied Psychotherapy and Biofeedback, the International Society for Neurofeedback and Research (also Chaired the Ethics Committee), the Neuroethics Society, the Neurotherapy and Biofeedback Certification Board, the Mid-Atlantic Society for Biofeedback and Behavioral Medicine, the PA Society of Behavioral Medicine and Biofeedback, the PA Psychological Association, and the Society for the Advancement of Brain Analysis. He received both the Joseph and Ann-Marie Horvath Award for outstanding volunteer service and the Presidential Award of Merit from ISNR.

As a youth, Hank was the youngest Eagle Scout at that time, and he competitively rode horses until a knee injury sidelined him. As an adult, he and his wife relocated to Echo Road where they farmed, had an orchard, gardened, on 11 acres, eventually building the "Pool House" where his parents Helen and Henry resided until their deaths, as well as building the family operated boarding kennel, The Funny Farm, which closed in 1998. He loved to ski and taught skiing at Roundtop Ski Resort and he piloted his hot-air balloon. He made jewelry and a dulcimer for his wife. He enjoyed traveling to more than 16 countries, as well as domestically. He raised and showed beagles, attaining a championship for his dog Chip. He resided at Echo Road for 49 years until relocating during the Covid pandemic.

Hank is survived by Ruby (retired attorney), his wife of 58 years - they would have celebrated their 59th anniversary 3 days after his death. Two daughters, both of Carlisle, survive Hank: Kimberly Weeks, MS, and E. Noelle Weeks, VMD (Christian Pinney, VMD), as well as a younger brother, David F. Weeks (Kalle) of Solebury, PA. A younger brother, Russel G. Weeks predeceased him (Helma survives, of Philadelphia, PA). He is also survived by six nieces and nephews and four grand nieces and nephews.

Hank will be cremated followed by a wake and celebration of his life later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Sadler Health Center Corp, Carlisle, PA; Project Share, Carlisle, PA; Hope Station Opportunity Area Neighborhood Council, Carlisle, PA.

Those wishing to share memories or condolences with the family are invited to visit CentralPACremation.com.