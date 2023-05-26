Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Harry Fehr Booth

December 17, 1927 - December 1, 2022

Harry Fehr Booth was born in 1927 in Boston, MA. He died peacefully in Carlisle, PA, on December 1, 2022, at home with his wife of 37 years, Ann Heermans-Booth.

He studied Classics and Philosophy at Harvard College (AB 1949). He studied social ethics at Boston University School of Theology (PhD 1962).

He was a gifted musician with a fine tenor voice whose teaching career was defined by long service to Dickinson College, from 1964 until his retirement in 1993. Though trained in theology, his approach to the study of religion was encompassing, cosmopolitan, and multi-disciplinary. A care for social ethics, exemplified in his admiration for Dietrich Bonhoeffer, lent coherence to his wide-ranging interests.

He was a beloved teacher and colleague whose most celebrated courses involved religious themes in literature, history, and the arts.

He was a notable conversationalist--quick, amiable, insightful, and generous. In retirement he sustained weekly conversations with two separate groups of friends.

His children and grandchildren remember his steadfast, attentive, non-judgmental love.

A Celebration of Harry's Life will be held on the Dickinson College Campus in the Great Hall of Stern Center on Saturday June 10, 2023 at 9:30 AM with the doors opening at 9:00 AM with an Outdoor Reception to follow at the college.

