Henry E. Barrick

Henry E. "Skip" Barrick went home to be with the Lord on the morning of Sunday August 2, 2020 at his home in Newville (Doublin Gap). He was born January 31, 1936 in Mifflin Township, a son of the late Henry N. and Mildred P. Bloser Barrick.

He married Joanne Varner of Newville on November 10, 1954. Skip was employed at Kinney Shoe Co. for 45 years, retiring in 1998.

Skip enjoyed hunting Deer with his sons and friends, raced at Silverspring Speedway for 10 years in the 80's and planted his flowers every spring.

He belonged to Zion United Church of Christ, Newburg which he was a faithful member.

In addition to his wife of 65 years Joanne, he is survived by three children, Edgar A. Barrick and wife Phyllis of Carlisle, Tommy E. Barrick and wife Sharon of Newville (Doublin Gap) and Linda J. Bretz and husband David of New Bloomfield, PA; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents Skip was preceded in death by a brother Edward D. a sister-in-law Delores, nephew Dennis W. Barrick, and one great grandson James David Collins.

Skips Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Egger Funeral Home, 15 Big spring Ave. Newville, PA. Because of the Covid-19 virus, A graveside service will be held Thursday August 6, 2020 at 10 AM in Westminster Cemetery, with Rev. Mary Jane King officiating.

