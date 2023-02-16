Helma H. Ginter
April 04, 1933- February 07, 2023
Helma H. Ginter age 89, passed away on February 7, 2023 in Carlisle, PA. she was born in Friedelhausen, Germany on April 4, 1933 the youngest of five children, to Emil and Klara Wirth. The 1930s and 1940s were dark times in Germany, but farm life proved to be a Godsend following World War II, when food, shelter, and employment were all in short supply, elsewhere. In the 1950s, she worked for the US Army, where she met and married her husband Paul Ginter Jr. at Baumholder, Germany in 1959. She became a military wife and mother for many years and many moves, thereafter, before settling in Carlisle, Pennsylvania in 1972. Helma was well-traveled, visiting many countries throughout Europe, and also visiting Bombay,India and Bangkok,Thailand during her husband's last tour in Vietnam. She was employed for many years at Reeves-Hoffman, Piezo Electric, and Forest Park throughout her working years.
Helma loved German Shepherd dogs, baking, gardening, and spoiling her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her son Karl (wife Elizabeth), and two grandchildren, Ava and Michael.
Helma was preceded in death by her husband, Paul G. Ginter, Jr, her three brothers, Helmut, Theodore and Oskar, and her sister, Anna.
Graveside Services for Helma will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Carlisle, PA.
Helma asked that in lieu of flowers, condolences be made via contributions to the Carlisle Salvation Army 20 E. Pomfret St. Carlisle, PA. 17013 or the United Services Organization (USO) P.O. Box 98860 Washington, DC. 20077-7677
Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013. You can sign the Guestbook for the family at HoffmanFH.com.