Helma H. Ginter age 89, passed away on February 7, 2023 in Carlisle, PA. she was born in Friedelhausen, Germany on April 4, 1933 the youngest of five children, to Emil and Klara Wirth. The 1930s and 1940s were dark times in Germany, but farm life proved to be a Godsend following World War II, when food, shelter, and employment were all in short supply, elsewhere. In the 1950s, she worked for the US Army, where she met and married her husband Paul Ginter Jr. at Baumholder, Germany in 1959. She became a military wife and mother for many years and many moves, thereafter, before settling in Carlisle, Pennsylvania in 1972. Helma was well-traveled, visiting many countries throughout Europe, and also visiting Bombay,India and Bangkok,Thailand during her husband's last tour in Vietnam. She was employed for many years at Reeves-Hoffman, Piezo Electric, and Forest Park throughout her working years.