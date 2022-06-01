Helga A. Artz

Helga O. Artz

October 10, 1933- May 28, 2022

Helga O. Artz, 88, died Saturday May 28, 2022 at Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA.

Born on October 10, 1933 she was the daughter of Karl Werner Ohler and Rosa Dina Ohler.

She is survived by her lovely caregiver and dear friend of over 30 years Marlin E. Hoover as well as a dear sister Rose Bird of FL.

Preceded in death by her only child Jurgen Swieske.

Early in her life, Helga was a local chef at various restaurants. Helga was also a animal lover and had four furry animals at her previous residence in Dillsburg, PA.

Helga was a sweet and caring person who would help anyone in their time of need. She was of the Christian Faith.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Marlin would like to thank all the staff and nurses who cared for her during her stay at the nursing home as well as the Residential Hospice staff and especially Chaplin Ed Rabenstein who faithfully visited her on a regular basis.

A graveside service will be held Friday June 3, 2022 at 10 AM in the Newville Cemetery.

