Helene Sara Cline Stowell, 98, of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home, on February 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold L. (Jim) Stowell, and her parents, Archie C. and Mabel Hubler Cline, of Carlisle, PA. Helene is survived by her son, J. Michael Stowell, of Olney, MD; her daughter, Lindsley Hockman of Front Royal, VA; her granddaughter Ashley Lewis and her husband Clyde, of Clarksburg, MD; her grandson Ryan Stowell of Okatie, SC; her precious great-grandson, Jace Lewis, of Clarksburg, MD; and her beloved nieces and nephew, James Westcott, of Ashburn, VA; Helene Westcott Main, of Concord, NC; Laura Westcott O’Roark, of Stephenson, VA.

Helene was born in Carlisle, PA, on January 15, 1923, and graduated from Carlisle High School. After her marriage to Jim Stowell, she resided in Bethesda, MD and lived an active, fun and exciting life of traveling in the States and outside the country, especially exploring the Aztec, Mayan and Inca Pyramids; volunteering in numerous organizations; being a part of her community; enjoying her flower garden; and arranging flowers for her home, friends and Church. She thrived being around people and being with her family, her treasured friends, neighbors, and all those who helped her, including Tom Mergner, Joe Lightcap and her dear nephew, Jim Westcott. She adored her loving and devoted caregivers, Frederick Kelly, Bridget Kapoma, Grace Kelly and Marie Riggs, and her very special hair dresser and dear friend of over 45 years, Vassi Triantis.