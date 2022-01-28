Helen Wickard

Helen "Beryl" Wickard, 88, of Lemoyne, PA, passed away on January 27, 2022, in the UPMC West Shore Hospital. She was born May 15, 1933, in Montoursville, PA, to the late C. Lester and M. Mabel (Souter) Harris and was the widow of Ronald E. Wickard.

Helen was a retired Executive Secretary for the PA House of Representatives.

She is survived by her children, Judith Ann Hamm of Elm City, NC, Karen Kay Harbold of Dillsburg, Michelle Marie Ritter of Stevensville, and Susan Annette Clark of Carlisle; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Desendi.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Chris Schwab officiating. A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.