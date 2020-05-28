Helen T. Gotwald

Helen Gotwald, 94, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on May 26, 2020.
Helen was born in Johnstown, PA on May 9, 1926 to Earl and Sue (Mickel) Thomas. She is survived by her three daughters, Suzanne Kivlan (Hal), Nancy Panettiere (Anthony), Becky Griffiths (Bill), three grandchildren Lauren Borch (Bill), Emily Powers (Tim), Natalie Panettiere. She also had several step grandchildren, Brad Kivlan (Nicole), Rob Kivlan, Michelle Rostalski, Kim Winkowski (Josh), Brittany Farrow (Tony) and several great step grandchildren.
Helen loved music. She served as an organist in Johnstown, where she met and married the choir director, Jim. When they moved to Carlisle, she continued as an organist at Allison Methodist Church for 23 years. She also served as the organist for the community's presentation of the "Messiah."
Helen also was a piano teacher for many of the children in Carlisle. She taught piano for over 50 years. Her love of music had her very involved in the Carlisle Musical Arts Club where she served as President one time.
Helen also loved art. She painted many pictures which hang in a lot of Carlisle homes. She encouraged the community to love art also as she was very involved in the Carlisle Art Association. For her involvement in her community, Helen was awarded the Sentinel's Finest Senior Citizen.
Many have enjoyed Helen's cooking. She was known for her kind heart with which she made meals for many. She loved when her grandchildren came to visit as they brought great joy to her and Jim.
Helen will be buried beside Jim in Westminster Memorial Gardens at the discretion of the family. Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no memorial service.
The family thanks the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home and the staff for all their love and care. The family thanks you for your prayers and concerns.
To express an on-line condolence, please visit www.ronanfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.