Helen T. Gotwald

Helen Gotwald, 94, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on May 26, 2020.

Helen was born in Johnstown, PA on May 9, 1926 to Earl and Sue (Mickel) Thomas. She is survived by her three daughters, Suzanne Kivlan (Hal), Nancy Panettiere (Anthony), Becky Griffiths (Bill), three grandchildren Lauren Borch (Bill), Emily Powers (Tim), Natalie Panettiere. She also had several step grandchildren, Brad Kivlan (Nicole), Rob Kivlan, Michelle Rostalski, Kim Winkowski (Josh), Brittany Farrow (Tony) and several great step grandchildren.

Helen loved music. She served as an organist in Johnstown, where she met and married the choir director, Jim. When they moved to Carlisle, she continued as an organist at Allison Methodist Church for 23 years. She also served as the organist for the community's presentation of the "Messiah."

Helen also was a piano teacher for many of the children in Carlisle. She taught piano for over 50 years. Her love of music had her very involved in the Carlisle Musical Arts Club where she served as President one time.