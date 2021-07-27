Helen S. Beckner

Helen was a 1951 graduate of New Brighton High School and earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, formerly Indiana State Teachers College, in 1955. She taught elementary school students for 38 years, mostly in the Carlisle School District. Helen was part of the first class of teachers at Mooreland Elementary and early in her career, she ran the summer parks and recreation program at the school. Following her retirement, she worked for 20 years at her polling place, becoming the elected Majority Inspector. Helen was a member of the Heritage Club and St. Patrick Catholic Church where she was also part of the St. Patrick Cancer Group. She was an avid bridge player and also enjoyed playing tennis with friends.