Helen S. Beckner, 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community.
She was born April 2, 1934, in South Beaver Township to the late Michael Sr. and Suzanne (Popovich) Vasilko.
Helen was a 1951 graduate of New Brighton High School and earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, formerly Indiana State Teachers College, in 1955. She taught elementary school students for 38 years, mostly in the Carlisle School District. Helen was part of the first class of teachers at Mooreland Elementary and early in her career, she ran the summer parks and recreation program at the school. Following her retirement, she worked for 20 years at her polling place, becoming the elected Majority Inspector. Helen was a member of the Heritage Club and St. Patrick Catholic Church where she was also part of the St. Patrick Cancer Group. She was an avid bridge player and also enjoyed playing tennis with friends.
Helen is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard W. "Dick" Beckner, Ph.D of Carlisle; two daughters, Kelly B. (husband CAPT, USN Ret. James) Hruska of Annandale, VA and Karla B. (husband Glenn) White of Berwyn, PA; one granddaughter, Emily Hruska of Annandale, VA; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Jr. and George Vasilko and four sisters, Susan Vasilko, Agnes Asmussen, Ann Harmon, and Mary Muoio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17015. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Helen to the Harold Harvey MD Research and Education Fund, Penn State Cancer Institute, https://secure.ddar.psu.edu/s/1218/02hershey/indexnavfrm.aspx?sid=1218&gid=1&pgid=928&cid=3704&bledit=1&dids=3295.3294.3296.3298&Sort=1&%2F=%2f