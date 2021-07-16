Helen Pauline Ritter, age 89 of Mechanicsburg, passed away at home on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Born December 13, 1931, in Lemoyne, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Catherine (Cummings) Moul. Helen was the wife of Charles L. Ritter for 56 years before his passing in 2006. A homemaker and full-time employee, Helen retired as the assistant supervisor of mail operations at the Book of the Month Club. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Mechanicsburg and the Mechanicsburg Senior Center. She also was active in the ladies' auxiliary of the Rescue Hook and Ladder Fire Company in Mechanicsburg and was a member of the Lemoyne Fire Company's ladies' auxiliary. A life-long local resident, Helen attended Mechanicsburg High School. Helen enjoyed needlework and doing crafts. Her counted cross-stitch works, in particular, reflected her artistic abilities and are treasured by those who were fortunate to receive one of her creations as a gift. She was particularly fond of crafting and decorating for the holidays. However, these were not her only talents. Relatives to this day remain astounded by her ability to turn a simple watermelon into a beautiful centerpiece for all to enjoy...and eat! Reunions and other gatherings with the Moul, Ritter and Ryder families brought Helen a great deal of pleasure. Playing cards with her daughters, grandchildren, family and friends was another activity that was especially fun for Helen. Always a fierce competitor when it came to cards or boardgames, Helen relished being the top scorer. To the delight of her family, she continued to play a winning hand up until a few days before her passing. In addition to her husband, Helen was preceded in death by eleven of her siblings. She is survived by her four daughters, Sandra Carley and husband Frankie of Camp Hill, Patricia Seif of Stone Harbor, NJ, Donna Fleischauer and husband Scott of Camp Hill and Elizabeth Matjasic of Harrisburg. She also is survived by her brother, Richard Moul of Camp Hill. Helen's eight grandchildren include: Dana Metzger (Carlsbad, CA), Jessica Badolato (Austin, TX), Lauren Seif (Philadelphia, PA), Catherine Seif (Silver Spring, MD) , Emily Fleischauer (Camp Hill), Erin Parrish (Harrisburg), Jenna Fleischauer (Harrisburg) and Evan Fleischauer (Camp Hill). She was affectionately known as "GG" to her six great grandchildren: Luca Badolato, Mila Metzger, Bennett Badolato, Charles Parrish, Gabriel Badolato, and Madelyn Parrish. Burial and graveside services will take place privately. A luncheon for family and friends celebrating Helen's life will be held in the banquet room of JoJo's restaurant at 107 West Main Street, Mechanicsburg at Noon on Tuesday, July 20. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 135 West Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. To view the online guest book visit. www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com