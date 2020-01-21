Helen Pauline Jones Carpenter, 85, of Newville, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in the Green Ridge Village, Newville with her loving family by her side. She was born in Carlisle, PA on December 26, 1932 to the late Dale F. and Pearl Negley Jones.
Helen is survived by her loving husband of 67 yrs. James R. Carpenter, Sr. of Newville, a son, James R. Carpenter, Jr. (wife, Connie) of Carlisle, two daughters; Nancy P. Carpenter of Carlisle and Donna M. Bertolini (husband, Douglas) of Sahuarita, Arizona, four grandchildren; Justin (wife Lori) and Derrick (wife Dessie) Carpenter and Jim and Mallory Bertolini, five great grandchildren; Justina, Brooke, Lindsey, Gage and Layne. She was preceded in death by two brothers; Paul and Dale Jones and her sister, Esther Hoover.
Helen was a self-employed dairy farmer in Newville for many years. She was a member of Wesleyan Church of the Cross in Carlisle and the Farm Women's Group for many years. She was a graduate of Carlisle High School Class of 1949. Helen loved animals of all kind. Her loving family meant the most to her.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Wesleyan Church of the Cross, 430 B Street Carlisle, PA with her pastor Daniel R. Mikesell officiating. Interment will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. There will be a visitation at the church from 10:00 AM until time of services.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Helen's name may be made to her church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA.
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
430 B Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
10:00AM-11:00AM
430 B Street
Carlisle, PA 17013