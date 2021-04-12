Helen Patricia Over, 90, of Newville passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Green Ridge Nursing Home in Newville. She was born on July 21, 1930 in Newville, the daughter of William D. and Helen S. Over. Patricia attended and graduated from the Newville High School and Harrisburg Commercial College. Until her retirement, she was employed by the United Telephone Company of PA. Patricia is survived by her brother, Robert F. Over, and her sister-in-law, Linda L. Over, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. Private services will be attended by the family. Patricia will be buried in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Newville. Patricia was a life-long lover of all animals. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Furry Friends of Carlisle. Patricia was an amazing and memorable woman. If you were blessed enough to know her, please honor her by sharing your favorite memory of Patricia with someone you love.