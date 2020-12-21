Helen Mae Bowers, age 92 of Mechanicsburg passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

She was born on May 21, 1928 in Shermansdale to the late Earl E. and Harriet R. (Thomas) Shenk and was the widow of Vinal E. Bowers.

Helen is survived by her daughter in law, Janice S. Shenk, of Kankakee, IL, and her granddaughter, Renee M. Perry, Roscoe, IL, great granddaughters Erin (Will) Sehr, Dixon, IL; Megan Perry, Rockford, IL; and Molly Perry, Roscoe, IL; and great great grandson Henry Clovis Sehr, Dixon, IL Also surviving are several nieces and nephews as well as her good friend Barb Melius.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Dale.

Helen retired from Orweco Frocks Clothing Manufacturing, Mechanicsburg. She was a member of the St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Mechanicsburg. She was a member of the VFW Post 6704, Mechanicsburg and its Ladies Auxiliary, the VFW Post 7234, Ocean View, DE and its Ladies Auxiliary, Moose Lodge 235, Carlisle, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 1299 Carlisle and its REAC (Retired Eagles Activity Club) and the American Legion Post 109, Mechanicsburg.

Due to Covid restrictions a private visitation and celebration of life will be held at a later date.