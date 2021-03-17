Mrs. Helen M. Varhola passed away on March 16, 2021 at her home in Carlisle, surrounded by her loving family. She was 98 years old. She blessedly joins her late husband, Andrew, and her beloved son, Richard, in the Lord's heavenly kingdom.

Helen is survived by her son James S. Varhola and his wife Cindy of San Marcos, CA; her son Thomas M. Varhola of Carlisle; her granddaughter Kim Varhola and her husband Michael. K. Lee of Seoul, South Korea; her grandson Andrew Varhola and his wife Caroline of San Marcos, CA; her granddaughter Kristen Horn and her husband Jim of Harrisburg, PA; her great-grandchildren Jesse, Kennedy, Jude, Keegan, Benjamin, and Drew; and her sisters Irene Shedio and Zella Shedio of Butler, PA. Having hailed from a large immediate family, Helen is also preceded in death by six other siblings.

Born in Pittsburgh on December 5, 1922 to parents Michael and Anna Shedio, Helen grew up in Butler, and later moved to the Harrisburg area in the 1950s. As a young mother, Helen dedicated her life to the work of her sons, accompanying them throughout their childhood years in the world of professional music entertainment. Helen later worked for the PA Department of Labor and Industry, and after 30 years of service, she retired to Carlisle in order to be closer to her family.