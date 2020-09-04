× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen M. Starner, 91, of Gardners, PA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Hungtington Township to the late Lloyd Russell and Esther Mae (Paxton) Cline on April 15, 1929 and was the widow of Delmar Starner who passed away in 1997.

Helen retired from Knouse Foods as a clerical worker and attended Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Ladies Aid. Helen enjoyed the outdoors, especially flowers and gardening, cooking, traveling and collecting anything with elephants. She was beloved by many who knew her and had a kind and compassionate soul.

She is survived by her son, Leslie D. Starner (Barbara) of Gardners; granddaughters, Laura Black of Gardners and Melissa Barr of Mechanicsburg; 4 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Nancy Mauss of Biglerville and Curtis Cline of Gardners. Helen was preceded in death by daughter, Kathy Bender, son, Lynn Starner and brother, Richard Cline.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Rd., Gardners, PA 17324 with Rev. David Clark officiating. A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 and Wednesday, September 9 at 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in the Goodyear Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to her church. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.