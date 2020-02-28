Helen M. Crissman

Helen M. Trego Day Crissman, 80, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on August 13, 1939 to the late Melvin and Dora (Hawk) Trego in Newville, PA.

Helen retired from the Kinney Shoe Factory with 42 years of service where she worked as a seamstress; in 1995, she was employee of the year. Helen loved her Westy, Nipper the Boss, flowers and traveling in their RV.

Surviving is her husband of 30 years, Bill Crissman; son, Gary Day (Natalie) of Gardners, PA; grandchildren, Nathan Day (Brandy) and Angie Carbaugh (Curt) and great-grandchildren, Lexi and Brynlee. She is also survived by her siblings, Park Trego of Newville, PA and Fred Trego (Gayle) of Delaware and nine nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by son, Larry P. Day and siblings, John Trego and Ruby Trego.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. Burial will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

