Helen M. Bouder

January 05, 1934- July 16, 2022

Helen M. Bouder, 88, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at home with family by her side. She was born on January 5, 1934, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late John Wilmer Bouder and Anna Geraldine (Shank) Bouder. Helen was preceded in death by her longtime companion Carl L. Bitner, who passed away Feb. 4, 1983.

Helen worked for Hoffman Crystal Co. and retired from G. S. Electric after many years of service. She was a member and former Bible School teacher at North Middleton Church of God, Carlisle. Helen was a former volunteer at Bellaire Elementary School, Carlisle.

She is survived by daughters, Carol (husband Thomas) Boise and Barb (husband Stanley) Adams, both of Carlisle, sons, Carl (wife Marcia "Sis") Bouder and Alan Bouder, both of Carlisle, two brothers, Donald Bouder of Chambersburg and David Bouder of VA and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by one son Terry Bouder, brothers, John, Paul, Jim and Bill Bouder and sisters, Becca Oyler, Ruth Fahnestock and Grace George.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Pastor Rod Runyan officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.